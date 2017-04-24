Rift Multiverse 2g Pen – HHC + HHCO + THCP – Jupiter OG
Delta 9 + THCO + THCP, properties which deliver an unbeatable headrush, make up the Alien Rock Candy, Galactic Jack, and Death Star flavors; Whereas HHC + HHCO + THCP, the euphoric cannabinoid blend, make up the Skywalker OG, Jupiter OG, and Stardawg Guava flavors. The days of worrying about running out are finally over, as these contain twice the amount of oil of any other cart or pen sold on this website!
Named for the largest planet in our solar system, Jupiter OG has a big impact on its users. Not only does this indica boast one of the highest yields of the planetary strains, it’s also fast-acting and extremely potent. Known among the celestials for its particularly dense nugs with an abundance of reddish hairs, Jupiter OG leaves nothing to be desired. This strain features a pungent fuel smell and overpowering taste. Jupiter OG provides a very heavy and long-lasting body high, making it great for people looking for relief from insomnia or pain.
Years later and here we are, what was once a distant dream has been grounded into reality. Through countless hours of hard work and dedication we're able to help people, the same driving force that this company was built on.