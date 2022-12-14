Rift Multiverse 2g Pen – HHC + HHCO + THCP – Skywalker OG
About this product
Rift Multiverse 2 gram pens are the newest entry to Rift’s disposable cannabinoid products. These Multiverse pens contain a hand-crafted blend of cannabinoids to help you achieve lift-off. Offered in two separate, potent cannabinoid blends, Rift offers industry-leading products at unbeatable prices.
Delta 9 + THCO + THCP, properties which deliver an unbeatable headrush, make up the Alien Rock Candy, Galactic Jack, and Death Star flavors; Whereas HHC + HHCO + THCP, the euphoric cannabinoid blend, make up the Skywalker OG, Jupiter OG, and Stardawg Guava flavors. The days of worrying about running out are finally over, as these contain twice the amount of oil of any other cart or pen sold on this website!
About this brand
Pinnacle Hemp *High Times Award Winner
We started with a father looking to help his daughter who was diagnosed with complex partial epilepsy. After getting no answers or relief from doctors, Kevin Lacey started putting as much time and research as he could into hemp and CBD. Once he saw the relief it provided his daughter he was convinced. Starting in 2014, Kevin put his all into helping as many people as he could, Pinnacle Hemp was founded.
Years later and here we are, what was once a distant dream has been grounded into reality. Through countless hours of hard work and dedication we're able to help people, the same driving force that this company was built on.
