Rift Multiverse 2g Pen – HHC + HHCO + THCP – Stardawg Guava
About this product
Delta 9 + THCO + THCP, properties which deliver an unbeatable headrush, make up the Alien Rock Candy, Galactic Jack, and Death Star flavors; Whereas HHC + HHCO + THCP, the euphoric cannabinoid blend, make up the Skywalker OG, Jupiter OG, and Stardawg Guava flavors. The days of worrying about running out are finally over, as these contain twice the amount of oil of any other cart or pen sold on this website!
About this strain
Stardawg Guava won first place for “Best Sativa” at the 2012 Denver Cannabis Cup. This strain hits the consumer square between the eyes with uplifting sativa stimulation and then cascades over the body with a subtle, vibrating warmth. Its aroma is mild but doesn’t lack nuance, expressing notes of pine, cheese, and tartness. A latent chemical flavor rolls off the palate with a clean, earthy finish. Enjoy this strain to relieve stress, mute depression, and curb minor physical aches and pains.
Stardawg Guava effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
About this brand
Years later and here we are, what was once a distant dream has been grounded into reality. Through countless hours of hard work and dedication we're able to help people, the same driving force that this company was built on.