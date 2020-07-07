About this product
Little is known of Acapulco Gold’s true lineage other than it tracing back to being a landrace sativa from the region of Acapulco. The strain has been in known existence for over 60 years and maintains a lofty reputation of quality and potency. Gracing the 1965 edition of the English Oxford Dictionary and finding fame among popular musicians and culture the strain has endured the test of time. Also making High Times top 25 best strains of all time, we are proud to grow this South American legend.
The strain is an impressive yielder both indoor and out. Potency for the strain has rated 20% + long before today’s soil medium and nutrient advances. The high is definitely heady and energetic with a sativa|indica ratio of 80|20 but also manages to relieve stress and pain with calming effects.
About this strain
Acapulco Gold is a rare sativa marijuana strain. As one of the most well-known strains, Acapulco Gold has been likened to dinner at a five-star restaurant. This strain produces effects that are motivating and energizing. This strain comes from the area in and around Acapulco, Mexico, and its orange hairs resemble a gold nugget, with gold, green, and brown colors and plenty of resin on the buds. An aroma of burnt toffee lingers when the bud is broken up. Acapulco Gold has a reputation for being one of the best cannabis strains ever created, and it's becoming more difficult to find.
