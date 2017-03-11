Pioneer Nuggets
Blueberry Silvertip Pre-Roll 1g 2-pack
HybridTHC 18%CBD 1%
Blueberry Silvertip is grown from the likes of Afghani, Purple Thai, and Big Sky's Grandaddy Purple, and Super Silver Haze. Silvertip relives muscle aches, anxiety, and migranes. Aroma:: sweet berry, earthy forest, and skunk overtones. Effects:: mental lift, muscle tension, stress and headache relief.
Relaxed
63% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
59% of people report feeling happy
Giggly
25% of people report feeling giggly
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
6% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
38% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
36% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
34% of people say it helps with depression
