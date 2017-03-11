Loading…
Logo for the brand Pioneer Nuggets

Pioneer Nuggets

Blueberry Silvertip Pre-Roll 1g 2-pack

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 18%CBD 1%

About this product

Blueberry Silvertip is grown from the likes of Afghani, Purple Thai, and Big Sky's Grandaddy Purple, and Super Silver Haze. Silvertip relives muscle aches, anxiety, and migranes. Aroma:: sweet berry, earthy forest, and skunk overtones. Effects:: mental lift, muscle tension, stress and headache relief.

Blueberry Silvertip effects

Reported by real people like you
44 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
63% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
59% of people report feeling happy
Giggly
25% of people report feeling giggly
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
6% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
38% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
36% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
34% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!