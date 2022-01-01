About this product
Grandpa’s Pie has something special in it for his cataract. She is a cross of Grandpa’s Breath, Grape Pie and Brandywine. It is a deep relaxing indica that starts with a little energy bump. Grandpa’s Pie is definitely stoney accompanied by a headband and can be spacey. Expect mild euphoria and calm. The settling high is a very relaxed body high and sedative.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Pioneer Nuggets
Founded in December 2013, Pioneer Nuggets is a first of its kind Washington State licensed manufacturer of cannabis products. Located in Arlington, Washington, where the pioneer trail ends... but the pioneer spirit has never left. Pioneer Nuggets is dedicated to one mission - We devote our lives to produce the highest-quality cannabis for the world. Our internal passion drives our love for our plants, our people and our community. Each member of our team wakes up, slays the day, falls asleep and dreams about cannabis. Our dedication to our profession comes easy. It's the 100% hand crafted all-natural methodology we use that invokes our endless commitment.