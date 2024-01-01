About this product
Hazmat OG - Popcorn Nuggets
HybridTHC 27%CBD —
About this strain
Archive Seed Bank’s Hazmat OG crosses the original Chemdog 91 and Face Off OG Bx1 into a well-balanced and energizing hybrid strain. A great choice for consumers seeking a less intense cerebral high, Hazmat OG diffuses a decadent bouquet of diesel, lime and what Archive refers to as "halitosis onion chem funk." Yum. This strain tends to be quite potent—we've seen it test as high as 27% THC—and we recommend it for more experienced consumers. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Hazmat OG, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
