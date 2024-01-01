Hazmat is a perfect representation of how we do things a bit… Different. At first glance you could write off Hazmat as being known as more of a sativa hybrid, balanced, sure! Well, we really wanted to show off and now we have. Our Hazmat is an absolute killer, nearly-lethal to those with a low tolerance, the FaceOff of lineage comes through swinging and will knock your soul out-of-body, leaving you listless and drooling. Her earthy and diesel fumes have you wanting for a gas mask, but soon the precious poison takes control and you’ll be on new levels of relaxation.

