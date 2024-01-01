Hazmat OG - Premium Flower

by Pioneer Nuggets
HybridTHC 27%CBD —
About this product

Hazmat is a perfect representation of how we do things a bit… Different. At first glance you could write off Hazmat as being known as more of a sativa hybrid, balanced, sure! Well, we really wanted to show off and now we have. Our Hazmat is an absolute killer, nearly-lethal to those with a low tolerance, the FaceOff of lineage comes through swinging and will knock your soul out-of-body, leaving you listless and drooling. Her earthy and diesel fumes have you wanting for a gas mask, but soon the precious poison takes control and you’ll be on new levels of relaxation.

About this strain

Archive Seed Bank’s Hazmat OG crosses the original Chemdog 91 and Face Off OG Bx1 into a well-balanced and energizing hybrid strain. A great choice for consumers seeking a less intense cerebral high, Hazmat OG diffuses a decadent bouquet of diesel, lime and what Archive refers to as "halitosis onion chem funk." Yum. This strain tends to be quite potent—we've seen it test as high as 27% THC—and we recommend it for more experienced consumers. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Hazmat OG, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

About this brand

Pioneer Nuggets
Founded in December 2013, Pioneer Nuggets is a first of its kind Washington State licensed manufacturer of cannabis products. Located in Arlington, Washington, where the pioneer trail ends... but the pioneer spirit has never left. Pioneer Nuggets is dedicated to one mission - We devote our lives to produce the highest-quality cannabis for the world. Our internal passion drives our love for our plants, our people and our community. Each member of our team wakes up, slays the day, falls asleep and dreams about cannabis. Our dedication to our profession comes easy. It's the 100% hand crafted all-natural methodology we use that invokes our endless commitment.

License(s)

  • WA, US: 416063
