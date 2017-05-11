About this product
Lodi Dodi Pre-Rolls .5g 5 Pack
HybridTHC 24%CBD —
About this strain
Lodi Dodi is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made popular in Washington State. Exclusively bred by The Clone Zone, the genetic heritage of Lodi Dodi is undefined and closely guarded. Lodi Dodi carries a sweet, unique flavor of tropical fruit and fresh wildflowers. The pungent aroma leads the way towards a cerebral buzz, known to spark creativity and a boost of energy that will turn any task into a more enjoyable adventure.
