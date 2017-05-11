Lodi Dodi Pre-Rolls .5g 5 Pack

by Pioneer Nuggets
HybridTHC 24%CBD —
About this product

The official Sativa of party people. The lineage of this fun-time sativa is still a closely guarded secret, though its effects will leave a lasting impression; a kiss from the muses themselves will leave you feeling creative and inspired, without tipping over into the jitters. Lodi Dodi gives off sweet and floral aromas, and like any happy sativa it has a thick fruitful palette as well. The journey to the cerebral buzz of your dreams starts here.

About this strain

Lodi Dodi is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made popular in Washington State. Exclusively bred by The Clone Zone, the genetic heritage of Lodi Dodi is undefined and closely guarded. Lodi Dodi carries a sweet, unique flavor of tropical fruit and fresh wildflowers. The pungent aroma leads the way towards a cerebral buzz, known to spark creativity and a boost of energy that will turn any task into a more enjoyable adventure.

About this brand

Pioneer Nuggets
Founded in December 2013, Pioneer Nuggets is a first of its kind Washington State licensed manufacturer of cannabis products. Located in Arlington, Washington, where the pioneer trail ends... but the pioneer spirit has never left. Pioneer Nuggets is dedicated to one mission - We devote our lives to produce the highest-quality cannabis for the world. Our internal passion drives our love for our plants, our people and our community. Each member of our team wakes up, slays the day, falls asleep and dreams about cannabis. Our dedication to our profession comes easy. It's the 100% hand crafted all-natural methodology we use that invokes our endless commitment.

License(s)

  • WA, US: 416063
