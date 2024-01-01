Orangutang Pre-Rolls .5g 5 Pack

by Pioneer Nuggets
HybridTHC 26%CBD —
About this product

Known lovingly as “The Orange Gorilla'', this creeping indica has a bizarre gas/fruit aroma that leaves any sativa purist doing a double take. Born from two individually awesome strains, Orangutang has all the best attributes of Gorilla Glue #4 and Orange Crush. The buds are dense and aromatic, its mysterious musk almost assails your nostrils on first sniff. You’ll quickly find yourself revisiting as it leaves you properly goofed and glued to your couch after just a few tokes.

About this strain

Orangutang is a flavorful indica-dominant hybrid bred by Fireline Cannabis. It was created by crossing two heavily citrus-forward strains, Orange Crush and Citrus Sap, with two flavorful and potent cannabis mainstays, GG4 and Tangie. The flowers sprout light green buds that smell of oranges, grapefruit, earth, and gasoline. Its sour undertones give way to rapid physical relaxation and a euphoric headband sensation. Orangutang is a great option for people looking to boost their mood while attending to pain.   

 

About this brand

Pioneer Nuggets
Founded in December 2013, Pioneer Nuggets is a first of its kind Washington State licensed manufacturer of cannabis products. Located in Arlington, Washington, where the pioneer trail ends... but the pioneer spirit has never left. Pioneer Nuggets is dedicated to one mission - We devote our lives to produce the highest-quality cannabis for the world. Our internal passion drives our love for our plants, our people and our community. Each member of our team wakes up, slays the day, falls asleep and dreams about cannabis. Our dedication to our profession comes easy. It's the 100% hand crafted all-natural methodology we use that invokes our endless commitment.

License(s)

  • WA, US: 416063
