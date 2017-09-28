Pineapple Express Pre-Rolls .5g 5 Pack

by Pioneer Nuggets
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Not available
Currently unavailable
We couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.
view similar products

About this product

"It's almost a shame to smoke it. It's like killing a unicorn... with, like, a bomb." -Saul, Pineapple Express (2008) Trainwreck meets Hawaiian, and the intense cerebral effects of the former are muted by the mellow euphoria of the latter. A tropical treat no matter the season, this mild sativa is truly versatile and seems to invoke pure inspiration on whomever imbibes. Limonene is regarded as one of the more potent terpenes, and that shows in this bud; dense, glittering and almost neon green, you’ll smell the pungent skunk and fruit from across the room.

About this strain

Pineapple Express is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Trainwreck with Hawaiian. While this strain rose to fame on the silver screen in 2008 amidst the release of Pineapple Express, it is a real strain that you can find on the shelves of dispensaries across the country.  Since then, this strain has become a favorite in the hearts and minds of cannabis lovers. Pineapple Express produces long-lasting energetic effects that you can feel right away. Pineapple Express is 20% THC and may make you feel buzzy, alert, and creative. The best time to smoke Pineapple Express is in the morning, afternoon, or early evening hours. In terms of flavor, this strain packs a punch to your pallet with bright citrus notes infused with pineapple and earthy pine, thanks to the terpenes of caryophyllene limonene and Ocimene. Medical marijuana patients choose Pineapple Express to relieve symptoms associated with depression, pain, and fatigue. The average price per gram of Pineapple Express is $20.

Something not right? Suggest an edit
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Pioneer Nuggets
Pioneer Nuggets
Shop products
Founded in December 2013, Pioneer Nuggets is a first of its kind Washington State licensed manufacturer of cannabis products. Located in Arlington, Washington, where the pioneer trail ends... but the pioneer spirit has never left. Pioneer Nuggets is dedicated to one mission - We devote our lives to produce the highest-quality cannabis for the world. Our internal passion drives our love for our plants, our people and our community. Each member of our team wakes up, slays the day, falls asleep and dreams about cannabis. Our dedication to our profession comes easy. It's the 100% hand crafted all-natural methodology we use that invokes our endless commitment.

License(s)

  • WA, US: 416063
Notice a problem?Report this item