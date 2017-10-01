Purple Punch Pre-Rolls .5g 5 Pack

by Pioneer Nuggets
IndicaTHC 18%CBD —
About this product

Entirely under-appreciated for its ability to smooth your brain, this heavy handed indica doesn’t rock you to sleep but rather gives you a right hook K.O. into the giggles. Its roots are rather “vanilla” as far as some strains in our repertoire are concerned, the simple potency of Grandaddy Purple works wonders alongside Larry OG’s sedative nature. Almost more white than purple, this potent indica displays buds that are alarmingly frosty and proffer an olfactory bouquet of grape candy. Purple Punch is a delight to fruit lovers and indica fans alike.

About this strain

Purple Punch is the sweet and sedating union of two indica-dominant classics. By breeding Larry OG with Granddaddy Purple, the astonishing trichome laden Purple Punch was born, smelling of grape candy, blueberry muffins, and tart Kool-Aid. The potency of this strain gives the consumer a one-two punch to the head and body, initially landing between the eyes and settling down into the limbs. Purple Punch is a delicious dessert strain that is best suited for after dinner. Its effects may help with managing nausea, stress, minor body aches, and sleeplessness.

About this brand

Pioneer Nuggets
Founded in December 2013, Pioneer Nuggets is a first of its kind Washington State licensed manufacturer of cannabis products. Located in Arlington, Washington, where the pioneer trail ends... but the pioneer spirit has never left. Pioneer Nuggets is dedicated to one mission - We devote our lives to produce the highest-quality cannabis for the world. Our internal passion drives our love for our plants, our people and our community. Each member of our team wakes up, slays the day, falls asleep and dreams about cannabis. Our dedication to our profession comes easy. It's the 100% hand crafted all-natural methodology we use that invokes our endless commitment.

License(s)

  • WA, US: 416063
