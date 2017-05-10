Snoop's Dream Pre-Rolls .5g 5 Pack

by Pioneer Nuggets
HybridTHC 21%CBD —
The Doggfather of all indicas. First we had Snoop, then the Doggfather, Snoop Lion, now Father Snoop. Through trial, tribulation, and album after album the only thing that hasn’t changed about the cannabis culture icon is his dream; Snoop’s Dream. Blue Dream and Master Kush collide, creating one of the most powerful rap duos of the modern age, rocking with a steady heady high and keeping your eyes far from open. A pungent aroma adopted from its Kush parentage, this strain is not for the faint of tolerance!

Snoop Dogg is a hip-hop superstar who has quite a bit of fame in the cannabis community. Given his status, Snoop’s Dream is a strain that has a big name to live up to and this indica-dominant hybrid does not disappoint. Snoop’s Dream is a mix of Blue Dream and Master Kush, which are purportedly two of the rapper’s favorites. Looks-wise, these plants and flowers take after their Blue Dream parent with medium-sized dense buds covered in orange hairs. The taste is where the kush side of this strain shows itself. Sweet blueberry flavors are there with a pine aftertaste that takes over. This potent strain has strong effects that may make doing any focused task difficult. Head effects can also be strong, making this a choice that beginners might want to work up to. 

Founded in December 2013, Pioneer Nuggets is a first of its kind Washington State licensed manufacturer of cannabis products. Located in Arlington, Washington, where the pioneer trail ends... but the pioneer spirit has never left. Pioneer Nuggets is dedicated to one mission - We devote our lives to produce the highest-quality cannabis for the world. Our internal passion drives our love for our plants, our people and our community. Each member of our team wakes up, slays the day, falls asleep and dreams about cannabis. Our dedication to our profession comes easy. It's the 100% hand crafted all-natural methodology we use that invokes our endless commitment.

  • WA, US: 416063
