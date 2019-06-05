About this product

Snoop's Dream is available as a pre-roll, no messing around with having to roll it up or clean your glass, this roll is ready to ignite. Indica Dominant Hybrid. (Master Kush x Blue Dream). This bud looks much like its Blue Dream parent exhibiting hairy orange dense nuggets. Aroma:: lemon, sweet blueberry and fresh pine. Effects:: muscle relaxation with cerebral boost. Good body high with possible instant headiness.