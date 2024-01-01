T-1000 - Popcorn Nuggets

by Pioneer Nuggets
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
About this product

This enigmatic indica is a cross between Purple Urkle and Triangle Kush, resulting in an incredibly complex yet bold terpene profile. Being the love child of two strains known specifically for their ability to put you to bed, T-1000 is an absolute sleeper that we highly suggest you use only if you’re ready to do absolutely nothing. The aroma of any Kush-originating strains are known to be rather earthy, but T-1000 has a bright fruit/diesel tone that cuts right through this doubly kushed up terpene profile. Sugar and trichomes coat these dense buds, ensuring your hands are just a little sticky after sparking up.

About this strain

T-1000 is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Triangle Kush and Purple Urkle. T-1000 is 19% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us T-1000 effects include feeling sleepy, relaxed, and tingly. Medical marijuana patients often choose T-1000 when dealing with symptoms associated with depression, anxiety, and lack of appetite. Bred by Humboldt CSI, T-1000  features flavors like nutty, wood, and pine. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene. The average price of T-1000  typically ranges from $30-$45. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed T-1000, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



About this brand

Founded in December 2013, Pioneer Nuggets is a first of its kind Washington State licensed manufacturer of cannabis products. Located in Arlington, Washington, where the pioneer trail ends... but the pioneer spirit has never left. Pioneer Nuggets is dedicated to one mission - We devote our lives to produce the highest-quality cannabis for the world. Our internal passion drives our love for our plants, our people and our community. Each member of our team wakes up, slays the day, falls asleep and dreams about cannabis. Our dedication to our profession comes easy. It's the 100% hand crafted all-natural methodology we use that invokes our endless commitment.

License(s)

  • WA, US: 416063
