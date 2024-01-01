This enigmatic indica is a cross between Purple Urkle and Triangle Kush, resulting in an incredibly complex yet bold terpene profile. Being the love child of two strains known specifically for their ability to put you to bed, T-1000 is an absolute sleeper that we highly suggest you use only if you’re ready to do absolutely nothing. The aroma of any Kush-originating strains are known to be rather earthy, but T-1000 has a bright fruit/diesel tone that cuts right through this doubly kushed up terpene profile. Sugar and trichomes coat these dense buds, ensuring your hands are just a little sticky after sparking up.

read more