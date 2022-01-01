About this product
M-80s are made from premium flower Pre-Rolls that are coated with the same terpene infused distillate as our Creamsicle Vape Cartridge, the M-80 Infused Pre-Roll is then finished with a generous dusting of potent kief. Creamsicle has a full-bodied creamy citrusy herbal flavor, with notes of orange and vanilla, reminiscent of the frozen treat.
Our products are created with the cleanest, purest, local ingredients - from plant to product with as little in between as possible. We hand-craft, properly dose, and thoroughly test every product in our facility amidst the rolling hills and rich soils of New England. Like a fox, we are curious, always innovating and exploring new boundaries to bring you superior products and the highest quality cannabis experience.