ZkittleZ Glue was bred by Expert Seeds by crossing Zkittlez and Gorilla Glue #4. The resulting strain produces flowers taste like candy while delivering a euphoric and body-numbing high. These hand-crafted pre-rolls are made from premium cannabis, rolled in all-natural paper, and conveniently packaged in a pocket-size box of five. Each “Mini” is .40 grams of flower harvested at its peak, strain-specific and ready to accompany you on your next adventure.
Our products are created with the cleanest, purest, local ingredients - from plant to product with as little in between as possible. We hand-craft, properly dose, and thoroughly test every product in our facility amidst the rolling hills and rich soils of New England. Like a fox, we are curious, always innovating and exploring new boundaries to bring you superior products and the highest quality cannabis experience.