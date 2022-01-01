Double Chocolate is an aromatic sativa-leaning hybrid cross of Chocolate Haze and an OG Chocolate Thai that can offer a euphoric, focused high. Reported effects include: increased concentration and motivation, enhanced creativity. The phenotype we work with has a strong melon smell with notes of chocolate. These hand-crafted pre-rolls are made from premium cannabis, rolled in all-natural paper, and conveniently packaged in a pocket-size box of five. Each “Mini” is .40 grams of flower harvested at its peak, strain-specific and ready to accompany you on your next adventure.