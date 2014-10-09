About this product
These M-80s are made from premium flower Pre-Rolls that are coated with the same terpene infused distillate as our Mango SSH Vape Cartridge that took 2nd place in the 2021 High Times Cannabis Cup, the M-80 Pre-Roll is then finished with a generous dusting of potent kief. This flavor was created using a base of Super Silver Haze cannabis terpenes combined with additional natural botanically derived terpenes.
About this strain
Super Silver Haze is a sativa marijuana strain bred by Green House Seeds. It was the first prize winner at the High Times Cannabis Cup in 1997, 1998, and 1999. Super Silver Haze is made by crossing Skunk, Northern Lights, and Haze creates a beautiful, sticky strain that boasts an energetic, long-lasting body high. The uplifting effects are a great for high stress levels or when suffering from a lack of appetite or nausea.
Super Silver Haze effects
Reported by real people like you
1,650 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
61% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
61% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
51% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
30% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
18% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
37% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
29% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
28% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
20% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Pioneer Valley Cannabis, Co.
Our products are created with the cleanest, purest, local ingredients - from plant to product with as little in between as possible. We hand-craft, properly dose, and thoroughly test every product in our facility amidst the rolling hills and rich soils of New England. Like a fox, we are curious, always innovating and exploring new boundaries to bring you superior products and the highest quality cannabis experience.