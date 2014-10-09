These M-80s are made from premium flower Pre-Rolls that are coated with the same terpene infused distillate as our Mango SSH Vape Cartridge that took 2nd place in the 2021 High Times Cannabis Cup, the M-80 Pre-Roll is then finished with a generous dusting of potent kief. This flavor was created using a base of Super Silver Haze cannabis terpenes combined with additional natural botanically derived terpenes.