The award-winning Mango Super Silver Haze took 2nd Place in the 2021 High Times People's Choice Cannabis Cup. This flavor was created using a base of Super Silver Haze cannabis terpenes combined with additional natural botanically derived terpenes. Pioneer Valley Cannabis Company’s line of all natural vape products deliver a smooth, great taste with none of the additives or fillers. Pure distillate and naturally derived terpenes from their partner, a world-renowned leader in creating award-winning terpene-based formulations.
No product reviews
Our products are created with the cleanest, purest, local ingredients - from plant to product with as little in between as possible. We hand-craft, properly dose, and thoroughly test every product in our facility amidst the rolling hills and rich soils of New England. Like a fox, we are curious, always innovating and exploring new boundaries to bring you superior products and the highest quality cannabis experience.