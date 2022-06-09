About this product
M-80s are made from premium flower Pre-Rolls that are coated with the same terpene infused distillate as our Raspberry Skywalker OG Vape Cartridge, the M-80 Pre-Roll is then finished with a generous dusting of potent kief. Raspberry Skywalker OG has the sweet taste of raspberries combined with gassy spicey herbal taste of Skywalker OG, this strain has a true hybrid effect and is known to stimulate your appetite. This flavor was created by combining Skywalker OG cannabis terpenes with the addition of natural botanically derived terpenes.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Pioneer Valley Cannabis, Co.
Our products are created with the cleanest, purest, local ingredients - from plant to product with as little in between as possible. We hand-craft, properly dose, and thoroughly test every product in our facility amidst the rolling hills and rich soils of New England. Like a fox, we are curious, always innovating and exploring new boundaries to bring you superior products and the highest quality cannabis experience.