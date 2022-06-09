M-80s are made from premium flower Pre-Rolls that are coated with the same terpene infused distillate as our Raspberry Skywalker OG Vape Cartridge, the M-80 Pre-Roll is then finished with a generous dusting of potent kief. Raspberry Skywalker OG has the sweet taste of raspberries combined with gassy spicey herbal taste of Skywalker OG, this strain has a true hybrid effect and is known to stimulate your appetite. This flavor was created by combining Skywalker OG cannabis terpenes with the addition of natural botanically derived terpenes.