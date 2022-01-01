Rosetta Stone's lineage is just as historic as its name, this hybrid is bred from Jack Herer and Cinderella 99. Rosetta Stone boast a sweet musky aroma with floral notes, and a piney, sweet taste, and is known to help with Anxiety, and Depression. These hand-crafted pre-rolls are made from premium cannabis, rolled in all-natural paper, and conveniently packaged in a pocket-size box of five. Each “Mini” is .40 grams of flower harvested at its peak, strain-specific and ready to accompany you on your next adventure.