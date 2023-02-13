Tropical Trainwreck is a Hybrid, this strain brilliantly mixes earthy aromas and fruity flavor. The flavor was created by combining Trainwreck cannabis terpenes with other natural botanically derived terpenes. Pioneer Valley Cannabis Company’s line of all natural vape products deliver a smooth, great taste with none of the additives or fillers. Pure distillate and naturally derived terpenes from their partner, a world-renowned leader in creating award-winning terpene-based formulations.
Our products are created with the cleanest, purest, local ingredients - from plant to product with as little in between as possible. We hand-craft, properly dose, and thoroughly test every product in our facility amidst the rolling hills and rich soils of New England. Like a fox, we are curious, always innovating and exploring new boundaries to bring you superior products and the highest quality cannabis experience.