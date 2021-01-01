About this product

A tough, beautiful pipe made from SAPELE and coated in a natural bee's wax and walnut oil finish. This pipe features a rich red color and narrow design which makes it even easier to slip it in your pocket, for ultimate discretion and portability.



MATERIALS: The wood is reclaimed from a wood shop in Northwest Washington so there is no waste in its creation. Sapele is often linked with mahogany and is found in Africa. It is known for its deep red-brown color. The wood tends to darken with age and comes with all sorts of grain varieties and patterns. It is a moderately rare wood and is prized for its distinct color. Most common uses include instruments, cabinetry, boat building and turning. All of the materials are natural and non-toxic and all craftsmanship is guaranteed.



FEATURES: Durable, waterproof, drop proof, unbreakable and buoyant, this pipe is an all season piece. The pipe itself measures 3 1/2"x 3/4"x 7/8 with a 1/2" bowl, perfect for your pocket or purse. This pipe has no accents but is slim and sturdy. It also has a maker's stamp on the bottom. Each pipe is fitted with a stainless steel screen and is coated in an all natural fine finish made of Bee's wax, walnut oil, and Vitamin E, which brings out the natural beauty of the wood while giving it a protective coat to keep it safe from the elements. As I said before, this pipe is tough. The beauty of a wooden pipe is that the longer you have it and the more you use it, the more polished the wood becomes, until it has a nice burnished surface. No need to keep your piece wrapped in bubble wrap or worry it will shatter in your bag. The solid wood and strong design keep it safe wherever it is stored so it will last you a lifetime. Always be confident it will be in good shape when you are ready to use it.



NOTE: The pipe pictured above is one of several Sapele pipes in this style I have to offer. The pipe you receive may not look exactly like the one pictured. All wood grain differs and thus no two wooden pipes can be identical. While your pipe will be the same as the above in all measurable ways (the size design, material etc.) it will have it's own individual colors and patterns making it a unique, one of a kind object.



Lastly, you must be 18 years old to purchase this item. Not intended for illegal use.