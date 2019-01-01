For hundreds of years, scientists and scholars have searched for different remedies to fight physical and psychological ailments. Until one fateful summer night, everything changed. On this night, three childhood friends decided to change all we know about medical grade cannabis edibles in the shape of a simple, but delectable chocolate bar that they called "PJ Budders". These three companions (made up of an exquisite chef, professional chemist, and a practiced botanist), collaborated to create this natural, yet effective and safe alternative to pharmaceutical drugs, in the form of a delicious Belgian Chocolate bar. Our chef has prepared menus in esteemed medical establishments and has even supplied to well-known brands, such as Gelsons, preparing a variety delicious culinary delicacies. Our chemist, with a Masters degree from UC Irvine, has over a decade of experience in the lab. From testing our product, to ensuring that our medicine is easily digested, our chemist has ensured that the science behind PJ is "top notch". And last, but certainly not least, is our esteemed botanist. This master of horticulture has grown a wide variety of organic plants including tomatoes, lilly's, and of course, our most important ingredient… Cannabis. Here at PJ Budders, our goal is to relentlessly deliver exceptional and outstanding medication to our patients. We promise to use the highest-grade medical cannabis, while maintaining "trusted quality" ingredients, at an affordable cost.