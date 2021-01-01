About this product

Egyptian Roylty.



Created by Hi - Point Cultivations/Plaas Roylty Therapeutics and Parris NyC



Strain: Egyptian Roylty



Breeder: Hi-Point Cultivations/ Plaas Roylty Therapeutics- Jovencubanita



Location: outdoor, greenhouse



Type: Hybrid



Flowering: ~102 days



No feminized seeds.



Region: District of Colombia- (North America)



Strain:

Blackberry Kush x Elderberry



Latitude: 5 ° N



Harvest: End of October



Height: 2 to 3 meters in optimal conditions



Seeds: Regular



Vegetative stage: 15 to 20 weeks



Flowering: 12 to 17 week



Aroma: Fruits, cedar, incense



Characteristics: Phenotypes of dark purple color, also green phenotypes, orange/gold pistils with a multitude of trichomes and fruity aromas and one acre like cedar. Very resistant to extreme climates, drought, humidity, fungi and pests. Conical structure Up to 3 meters. Large sawn leaves of a light olive green color. High percentage of THC.