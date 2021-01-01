Loading…
Egyptian Roylty #1

by Plaas Roylty Therapeutics

About this product

Egyptian Roylty.

Created by Hi - Point Cultivations/Plaas Roylty Therapeutics and Parris NyC

Strain: Egyptian Roylty

Breeder: Hi-Point Cultivations/ Plaas Roylty Therapeutics- Jovencubanita

Location: outdoor, greenhouse

Type: Hybrid

Flowering: ~102 days

No feminized seeds.

Region: District of Colombia- (North America)

Strain:
Blackberry Kush x Elderberry

Latitude: 5 ° N

Harvest: End of October

Height: 2 to 3 meters in optimal conditions

Seeds: Regular

Vegetative stage: 15 to 20 weeks

Flowering: 12 to 17 week

Aroma: Fruits, cedar, incense

Characteristics: Phenotypes of dark purple color, also green phenotypes, orange/gold pistils with a multitude of trichomes and fruity aromas and one acre like cedar. Very resistant to extreme climates, drought, humidity, fungi and pests. Conical structure Up to 3 meters. Large sawn leaves of a light olive green color. High percentage of THC.
About this brand

Plaas Roylty Therapeutics
Cultivating marijuana and cross breeding strains to deliver the highest quality experience. Driven to unlocking the true benefits of the plant, and new discoveries.