About this product
Egyptian Roylty.
Created by Hi - Point Cultivations/Plaas Roylty Therapeutics and Parris NyC
Strain: Egyptian Roylty
Breeder: Hi-Point Cultivations/ Plaas Roylty Therapeutics- Jovencubanita
Location: outdoor, greenhouse
Type: Hybrid
Flowering: ~102 days
No feminized seeds.
Region: District of Colombia- (North America)
Strain:
Blackberry Kush x Elderberry
Latitude: 5 ° N
Harvest: End of October
Height: 2 to 3 meters in optimal conditions
Seeds: Regular
Vegetative stage: 15 to 20 weeks
Flowering: 12 to 17 week
Aroma: Fruits, cedar, incense
Characteristics: Phenotypes of dark purple color, also green phenotypes, orange/gold pistils with a multitude of trichomes and fruity aromas and one acre like cedar. Very resistant to extreme climates, drought, humidity, fungi and pests. Conical structure Up to 3 meters. Large sawn leaves of a light olive green color. High percentage of THC.
Created by Hi - Point Cultivations/Plaas Roylty Therapeutics and Parris NyC
Strain: Egyptian Roylty
Breeder: Hi-Point Cultivations/ Plaas Roylty Therapeutics- Jovencubanita
Location: outdoor, greenhouse
Type: Hybrid
Flowering: ~102 days
No feminized seeds.
Region: District of Colombia- (North America)
Strain:
Blackberry Kush x Elderberry
Latitude: 5 ° N
Harvest: End of October
Height: 2 to 3 meters in optimal conditions
Seeds: Regular
Vegetative stage: 15 to 20 weeks
Flowering: 12 to 17 week
Aroma: Fruits, cedar, incense
Characteristics: Phenotypes of dark purple color, also green phenotypes, orange/gold pistils with a multitude of trichomes and fruity aromas and one acre like cedar. Very resistant to extreme climates, drought, humidity, fungi and pests. Conical structure Up to 3 meters. Large sawn leaves of a light olive green color. High percentage of THC.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Plaas Roylty Therapeutics
Cultivating marijuana and cross breeding strains to deliver the highest quality experience. Driven to unlocking the true benefits of the plant, and new discoveries.