Our 1g Cured Resin Carts feature material extracted directly from the plant and processed minimally. This offers full THC in combination with full, natural terps and taste true to the strain. Carts come in a kraft and plastic blister pack.



---------------



Made entirely from zirconia ceramic, these 1G 510 cartridges feature an all glass reservoir built around a honeycomb ceramic coil, which delivers a safe and consistent vaping experience. As always, all of our product is made from premium, in house material that is 100% pesticide free and feature no additives.



---------------



Bred by Solfire Gardens, this powerful strain provides relaxation like no other. Despite featuring an astonishingly banana-like smell, the flavor of this flower carries such a significantly peppery, herbaceous pop that it never becomes overpoweringly saccharine. The piquant mouthfeel is a gentle segue to its terpenic effects.



The mellow buzz from the Banana OG, pairs beautifully with the notorious terpene power of Runtz. The behind the eyes tranquility sets in quickly, and is followed by a gentle full body tingle. This robust bud is perfect for deep relaxation, sleep aid, or chill nights in.



Type: Indica

Lineage: Banana OG x Runtz

Top Terpenes: Caryophyllene, Limonene

Taste: Kush, Fruity, Candy

Aroma: Banana, Sweet, OG

Effects: Chill, Couch-lock, Relaxing

Show more