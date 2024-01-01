Banana RTZ BHO Live Resin Disposable 1000mg

by Plaid Jacket
HybridTHC 29%CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

Our 1g Live Resin Disposables feature premium flower that has been harvested and immediately chilled. It is then processed using hydrocarbon extraction in small batches. Disposables come in a kraft and plastic blister pack.

---------------

Disposables features:
- Ergonomic mouthpieces
- 280mah batteries
- Type-c charger ports (for faster charging)
- Dual airflow (to deliver larger hits and prevent clogging.)

---------------

Bred by Solfire Gardens, this powerful strain provides relaxation like no other. Despite featuring an astonishingly banana-like smell, the flavor of this flower carries such a significantly peppery, herbaceous pop that it never becomes overpoweringly saccharine. The piquant mouthfeel is a gentle segue to its terpenic effects.

The mellow buzz from the Banana OG, pairs beautifully with the notorious terpene power of Runtz. The behind the eyes tranquility sets in quickly, and is followed by a gentle full body tingle. This robust bud is perfect for deep relaxation, sleep aid, or chill nights in.

Type: Indica
Lineage: Banana OG x Runtz
Top Terpenes: Caryophyllene, Limonene
Taste: Kush, Fruity, Candy
Aroma: Banana, Sweet, OG
Effects: Chill, Couch-lock, Relaxing

About this strain

Banana Runts is a hybrid weed strain made by crossing Banana OG with Runtz. This high profile strain is believed to promote a sense of balance. Consumers who have smoked Banana Runtz say this strain makes them feel tingly, uplifted, and aroused. This strain is best enjoyed during the afternoon or early evening. When smoked in large doses, this strain may make you feel paranoid or anxious. In terms of flavor, Banana Runtz tastes tropical and fruity, with notes of tobacco and tree fruit shining through. The history of this strain is unknown, but some cannabis connoisseurs tell us this is the same strain as Banana Punch. The original breeder of this strain is Solfire Gardens. Strains similar to Banana Runtz include Peanut Butter Souffle (aka PB Souffle), Tangerine Power, and Lime OG.

Something not right? Suggest an edit

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Plaid Jacket
Plaid Jacket
Shop products
We are a craft cannabis company devoted to providing Washington state with the best leisure experience possible. Built by cannabis-loving, highly enthusiastic owners, every angle of our brand has been meticulously crafted to ensure blissful fulfillment. We believe that we can produce the highest quality and most consistent cannabis by implementing a delicate balance of technology and nature. Our team consists of some of the industries brightest minds in engineering and bioscience as well as highly experienced cannabis growers. This diverse blend of expertise gives us the best of both worlds, as we view cultivation as both a science and an art.

License(s)

  • WA, US: 430370
Notice a problem?Report this item