About this product
Our 1g Melted Diamonds + HTE (High Terpene Extract) carts utilize a centrifuge that separates the THC diamonds from terpenes. The terps are then reintroduced to the diamonds at a smaller ratio. The outcome is a product with higher potency and THC percentages. Carts come in a kraft and plastic blister pack.
---------------
Made entirely from zirconia ceramic, these 1g 510 cartridges feature an all glass reservoir built around a honeycomb ceramic coil, which delivers a safe and consistent vaping experience. As always, all of our product is made from premium, in house material that is 100% pesticide free and feature no additives.
---------------
Bred by Solfire Gardens, this powerful strain provides relaxation like no other. Despite featuring an astonishingly banana-like smell, the flavor of this flower carries such a significantly peppery, herbaceous pop that it never becomes overpoweringly saccharine. The piquant mouthfeel is a gentle segue to its terpenic effects.
The mellow buzz from the Banana OG, pairs beautifully with the notorious terpene power of Runtz. The behind the eyes tranquility sets in quickly, and is followed by a gentle full body tingle. This robust bud is perfect for deep relaxation, sleep aid, or chill nights in.
Type: Indica
Lineage: Banana OG x Runtz
Top Terpenes: Caryophyllene, Limonene
Taste: Kush, Fruity, Candy
Aroma: Banana, Sweet, OG
Effects: Chill, Couch-lock, Relaxing
---------------
About this brand
Plaid Jacket
We are a craft cannabis company devoted to providing Washington state with the best leisure experience possible. Built by cannabis-loving, highly enthusiastic owners, every angle of our brand has been meticulously crafted to ensure blissful fulfillment. We believe that we can produce the highest quality and most consistent cannabis by implementing a delicate balance of technology and nature. Our team consists of some of the industries brightest minds in engineering and bioscience as well as highly experienced cannabis growers. This diverse blend of expertise gives us the best of both worlds, as we view cultivation as both a science and an art.
License(s)
- WA, US: 430370
