Our 1g Melted Diamonds + HTE (High Terpene Extract) carts utilize a centrifuge that separates the THC diamonds from terpenes. The terps are then reintroduced to the diamonds at a smaller ratio. The outcome is a product with higher potency and THC percentages. Disposables come in a kraft and plastic blister pack.



Disposables features:

- Ergonomic mouthpieces

- 280mah batteries

- Type-c charger ports (for faster charging)

- Dual airflow (to deliver larger hits and prevent clogging.)



Bred by Solfire Gardens, this powerful strain provides relaxation like no other. Despite featuring an astonishingly banana-like smell, the flavor of this flower carries such a significantly peppery, herbaceous pop that it never becomes overpoweringly saccharine. The piquant mouthfeel is a gentle segue to its terpenic effects.



The mellow buzz from the Banana OG, pairs beautifully with the notorious terpene power of Runtz. The behind the eyes tranquility sets in quickly, and is followed by a gentle full body tingle. This robust bud is perfect for deep relaxation, sleep aid, or chill nights in.



Type: Indica

Lineage: Banana OG x Runtz

Top Terpenes: Caryophyllene, Limonene

Taste: Kush, Fruity, Candy

Aroma: Banana, Sweet, OG

Effects: Chill, Couch-lock, Relaxing

