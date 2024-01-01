Our 1g Cured Resin Carts feature material extracted directly from the plant and processed minimally. This offers full THC in combination with full, natural terps and taste true to the strain. Carts come in a kraft and plastic blister pack.



Made entirely from zirconia ceramic, these 1G 510 cartridges feature an all glass reservoir built around a honeycomb ceramic coil, which delivers a safe and consistent vaping experience. As always, all of our product is made from premium, in house material that is 100% pesticide free and feature no additives.



Bred by Seed Junky Genetics, this newer strain is easily identified by its beautiful orange pistils and its strong citrus nose. That citrus scent, though never overpowering, remains evident hit after hit. This ties perfectly to an orange flavor profile that is accompanied by a sort of tingly, fizzy mouthfeel, similar to carbonation.



Chockfull of THC, this powerhouse strain combines the uplifting, energizing effects of the Orange Push Pop, with a slight chill from the Sunset Sherbet. With a healthy lean towards the sativa side, Emergency #9 is the ideal strain for anyone looking to enhance their next hike, social gathering, or creative endeavor.



Type: Sativa

Lineage: Orange Push Pop X Sunset Sherbet

Top Terpenes: Caryophyllene, Myrcene

Taste: Citrus, Funky, Orange Juice

Aroma: Orange, Citrus, Lemon

Effects: Energizing, Uplifting, Happy

