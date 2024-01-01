About this product
Our 1g Live Resin Disposables feature premium flower that has been harvested and immediately chilled. It is then processed using hydrocarbon extraction in small batches. Disposables come in a kraft and plastic blister pack.
---------------
Disposables features:
- Ergonomic mouthpieces
- 280mah batteries
- Type-c charger ports (for faster charging)
- Dual airflow (to deliver larger hits and prevent clogging.)
---------------
Bred by Seed Junky Genetics, this newer strain is easily identified by its beautiful orange pistils and its strong citrus nose. That citrus scent, though never overpowering, remains evident hit after hit. This ties perfectly to an orange flavor profile that is accompanied by a sort of tingly, fizzy mouthfeel, similar to carbonation.
Chockfull of THC, this powerhouse strain combines the uplifting, energizing effects of the Orange Push Pop, with a slight chill from the Sunset Sherbet. With a healthy lean towards the sativa side, Emergency #9 is the ideal strain for anyone looking to enhance their next hike, social gathering, or creative endeavor.
Type: Sativa
Lineage: Orange Push Pop X Sunset Sherbet
Top Terpenes: Caryophyllene, Myrcene
Taste: Citrus, Funky, Orange Juice
Aroma: Orange, Citrus, Lemon
Effects: Energizing, Uplifting, Happy
---------------
About this brand
Plaid Jacket
We are a craft cannabis company devoted to providing Washington state with the best leisure experience possible. Built by cannabis-loving, highly enthusiastic owners, every angle of our brand has been meticulously crafted to ensure blissful fulfillment. We believe that we can produce the highest quality and most consistent cannabis by implementing a delicate balance of technology and nature. Our team consists of some of the industries brightest minds in engineering and bioscience as well as highly experienced cannabis growers. This diverse blend of expertise gives us the best of both worlds, as we view cultivation as both a science and an art.
License(s)
- WA, US: 430370
