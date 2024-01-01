Our 1g Live Resin Disposables feature premium flower that has been harvested and immediately chilled. It is then processed using hydrocarbon extraction in small batches. Disposables come in a kraft and plastic blister pack.



Disposables features:

- Ergonomic mouthpieces

- 280mah batteries

- Type-c charger ports (for faster charging)

- Dual airflow (to deliver larger hits and prevent clogging.)



Bred by Dutch Blooms, this beautiful bud is known for its fragrant nose and purple color. Ethiopian's uniquely sour, almost cheesy, scent comes on strong at first sniff. When smoked however, the flower opens up to a much more earthy and floral realm; swiftly accompanied by a classic kush aftertaste.

If you are aiming to loosen up, this is the strain for you. You can expect this bud's robust THC levels to initiate a state of cozy couch-lock.



Type: Indica

Lineage: Ethiopian X Sky Cuddler Kush

Top Terpenes: A- Pinene, Myrcene

Taste: Gas, Floral, Earthy, Sour/Cheesy, Kush

Aroma: Diesel, Bile, Earthy

Effects: Chill, Relaxing, Couch-lock

