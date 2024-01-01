Our 1g Live Resin Disposables feature premium flower that has been harvested and immediately chilled. It is then processed using hydrocarbon extraction in small batches. Disposables come in a kraft and plastic blister pack.
Bred by Dutch Blooms, this beautiful bud is known for its fragrant nose and purple color. Ethiopian's uniquely sour, almost cheesy, scent comes on strong at first sniff. When smoked however, the flower opens up to a much more earthy and floral realm; swiftly accompanied by a classic kush aftertaste. If you are aiming to loosen up, this is the strain for you. You can expect this bud's robust THC levels to initiate a state of cozy couch-lock.
We are a craft cannabis company devoted to providing Washington state with the best leisure experience possible. Built by cannabis-loving, highly enthusiastic owners, every angle of our brand has been meticulously crafted to ensure blissful fulfillment. We believe that we can produce the highest quality and most consistent cannabis by implementing a delicate balance of technology and nature. Our team consists of some of the industries brightest minds in engineering and bioscience as well as highly experienced cannabis growers. This diverse blend of expertise gives us the best of both worlds, as we view cultivation as both a science and an art.