Ethiopian Sky Cuddler Triple Infused Blunt [1g]

by Plaid Jacket
SativaTHC —CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

1g of premium, cannabis flower triple infused with single source live rosin, ice water hash & kief. Comes in a plastic tube with a silicone stopper, nestled in a kraft tube.

---------------

Bred by Dutch Blooms, this beautiful bud is known for its fragrant nose and purple color. Ethiopian's uniquely sour, almost cheesy, scent comes on strong at first sniff. When smoked however, the flower opens up to a much more earthy and floral realm; swiftly accompanied by a classic kush aftertaste.
If you are aiming to loosen up, this is the strain for you. You can expect this bud's robust THC levels to initiate a state of cozy couch-lock.

Type: Indica
Lineage: Ethiopian X Sky Cuddler Kush
Top Terpenes: A- Pinene, Myrcene
Taste: Gas, Floral, Earthy, Sour/Cheesy, Kush
Aroma: Diesel, Bile, Earthy
Effects: Chill, Relaxing, Couch-lock

About this strain

Ethiopian by Ace Seeds is a classic subtropical African sativa. This landrace exemplifies classic sativa morphology with its tall, bushy structure, vigorous growth, and natural mold resistance. Its long flowering time pays off with excellent final yields. Ethiopian’s effects will be appreciated by sativa lovers looking for an active, sociable high that is focused and stimulating. The bouquet is a melange of fermented citrus, wood chips, and musk.    

About this brand

Logo for the brand Plaid Jacket
Plaid Jacket
We are a craft cannabis company devoted to providing Washington state with the best leisure experience possible. Built by cannabis-loving, highly enthusiastic owners, every angle of our brand has been meticulously crafted to ensure blissful fulfillment. We believe that we can produce the highest quality and most consistent cannabis by implementing a delicate balance of technology and nature. Our team consists of some of the industries brightest minds in engineering and bioscience as well as highly experienced cannabis growers. This diverse blend of expertise gives us the best of both worlds, as we view cultivation as both a science and an art.

License(s)

  • WA, US: 430370
