Our 1g Cured Resin Carts feature material extracted directly from the plant and processed minimally. This offers full THC in combination with full, natural terps and taste true to the strain. Carts come in a kraft and plastic blister pack.



Made entirely from zirconia ceramic, these 1G 510 cartridges feature an all glass reservoir built around a honeycomb ceramic coil, which delivers a safe and consistent vaping experience. As always, all of our product is made from premium, in house material that is 100% pesticide free and feature no additives.



Bred by Purple City Genetics, this indica dominant strain offers a taste and flavor experience like no other. Fresh floral notes, accompanied by a spicy zest, create an uplifting palette that settles nicely against its creamy texture.



Gush Mintz is the perfect strain for true, deep relaxation. With its sky high THC levels, this strain comes in euphoric and uplifting, then evolves into complete body tranquillity.



Type: Indica Leaning Hybrid

Lineage: Kush Mints X F1 Durb X Gushers

Top Terpenes: Selinadiene, Humulene

Taste: Spicy, Floral

Aroma: Fresh, Minty

Effects: Euphoric, Deep Relaxation, Tranquility

