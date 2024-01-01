Ice Cream Sandwich Triple Infused Blunt [1g]

by Plaid Jacket
HybridTHC —CBD —
About this product

1g of premium, cannabis flower triple infused with single source live rosin, ice water hash & kief. Comes in a plastic tube with a silicone stopper, nestled in a kraft tube.

A cross between Seed Junky's Ice Cream Cake and the classic OreoZ strain, Ice Cream Sandwich is a deeply enjoyable strain. A quick whiff brings to mind images of decadent, sweet treats and blissful summer days. The smoke is smooth and bright, followed by a flavorful wave of citrusy, vanilla-flavored heaven.

Right from the first hit, this frosty flower melts away any physical pains and brings about a carefree mindset; making it an ideal strain for sleep aid and temporary relief from physical ailments.

Type: Indica Leaning Hybrid
Lineage: Ice Cream Cake X Oreoz
Top Terpenes: Limonene, Caryophyllene
Taste: Vanilla, Pine, Citrus
Aroma: Gas, Sweet, Creamy
Effects: Uplifting, Blissful

About this strain

Ice Cream Sandwich, not to be confused with Lit Farms' Ice Cream Sandwiches, is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross of Ice Cream Cake x Oreoz. This strain is 30% sativa and 70% indica. Ice Cream Sandwich can test exceptionally high, often reaching 30% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for very experienced cannabis consumers. The average price of Ice Cream Sandwich typically ranges from $12-$18 per gram. We are still learning about Ice Cream Sandwich’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Ice Cream Sandwich, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.


About this brand

Plaid Jacket
We are a craft cannabis company devoted to providing Washington state with the best leisure experience possible. Built by cannabis-loving, highly enthusiastic owners, every angle of our brand has been meticulously crafted to ensure blissful fulfillment. We believe that we can produce the highest quality and most consistent cannabis by implementing a delicate balance of technology and nature. Our team consists of some of the industries brightest minds in engineering and bioscience as well as highly experienced cannabis growers. This diverse blend of expertise gives us the best of both worlds, as we view cultivation as both a science and an art.

License(s)

  • WA, US: 430370
