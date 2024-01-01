Kryptochronic BHO Live Resin 510 Cartridge 1000mg

by Plaid Jacket
THC —CBD —

About this product

Our 1g Live Resin Disposables feature premium flower that has been harvested and immediately chilled. It is then processed using hydrocarbon extraction in small batches. Disposables come in a kraft and plastic blister pack.

---------------

Disposables features:
- Ergonomic mouthpieces
- 280mah batteries
- Type-c charger ports (for faster charging)
- Dual airflow (to deliver larger hits and prevent clogging.)

---------------

Pending Strain Description

Type: Indica Leaning Hybrid
Lineage: (Fruity Pebbles OG X Alien Cookies) X Jet Fuel Gelato
Top Terpenes: Caryophyllene, Limonene
Taste: TBD
Aroma: TBD
Effects: TBD

About this brand

Logo for the brand Plaid Jacket
Plaid Jacket
We are a craft cannabis company devoted to providing Washington state with the best leisure experience possible. Built by cannabis-loving, highly enthusiastic owners, every angle of our brand has been meticulously crafted to ensure blissful fulfillment. We believe that we can produce the highest quality and most consistent cannabis by implementing a delicate balance of technology and nature. Our team consists of some of the industries brightest minds in engineering and bioscience as well as highly experienced cannabis growers. This diverse blend of expertise gives us the best of both worlds, as we view cultivation as both a science and an art.

License(s)

  • WA, US: 430370
