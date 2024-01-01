Our 1g Cured Resin Carts feature material extracted directly from the plant and processed minimally. This offers full THC in combination with full, natural terps and taste true to the strain. Carts come in a kraft and plastic blister pack.



Made entirely from zirconia ceramic, these 1G 510 cartridges feature an all glass reservoir built around a honeycomb ceramic coil, which delivers a safe and consistent vaping experience. As always, all of our product is made from premium, in house material that is 100% pesticide free and feature no additives.



This potent, trichome disco-ball is a cross between Massive Creations GAK and GAK. With a strong, gassy aroma, this strain comes on with a surprisingly sweet, floral taste that is evident until the last hit in the bowl.



Anyone looking for a total K.O. strain should look no further. Though not overly sleepy, this powerhouse, indica-leaning hybrid takes you over in a full body buzz that lingers for hours. That being said, the behind the eyes terpenic punch is what really makes this strain the perfect go-to for a chill night in.



Type: Indica

Lineage: GAK X GAK

Top Terpenes: Myrcene, A- Pinene

Taste: Floral, Sour

Aroma: Gas, Chemical, Pineapple

Effects: Chill, Buzz, Happy

