Our 1g Cured Resin Disposables feature material extracted directly from the plant and processed minimally. This offers full THC in combination with full, natural terps and taste true to the strain. Disposables come in a kraft and plastic blister pack.



Disposables features:

- Ergonomic mouthpieces

- 280mah batteries

- Type-c charger ports (for faster charging)

- Dual airflow (to deliver larger hits and prevent clogging.)



This potent, trichome disco-ball is a cross between Massive Creations GAK and GAK. With a strong, gassy aroma, this strain comes on with a surprisingly sweet, floral taste that is evident until the last hit in the bowl.



Anyone looking for a total K.O. strain should look no further. Though not overly sleepy, this powerhouse, indica-leaning hybrid takes you over in a full body buzz that lingers for hours. That being said, the behind the eyes terpenic punch is what really makes this strain the perfect go-to for a chill night in.



Type: Indica

Lineage: GAK X GAK

Top Terpenes: Myrcene, A- Pinene

Taste: Floral, Sour

Aroma: Gas, Chemical, Pineapple

Effects: Chill, Buzz, Happy

