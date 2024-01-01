Our 1g Melted Diamonds + HTE (High Terpene Extract) carts utilize a centrifuge that separates the THC diamonds from terpenes. The terps are then reintroduced to the diamonds at a smaller ratio. The outcome is a product with higher potency and THC percentages. Carts come in a kraft and plastic blister pack.



---------------



Made entirely from zirconia ceramic, these 1g 510 cartridges feature an all glass reservoir built around a honeycomb ceramic coil, which delivers a safe and consistent vaping experience. As always, all of our product is made from premium, in house material that is 100% pesticide free and feature no additives.



---------------



This potent, trichome disco-ball is a cross between Massive Creations GAK and GAK. With a strong, gassy aroma, this strain comes on with a surprisingly sweet, floral taste that is evident until the last hit in the bowl.



Anyone looking for a total K.O. strain should look no further. Though not overly sleepy, this powerhouse, indica-leaning hybrid takes you over in a full body buzz that lingers for hours. That being said, the behind the eyes terpenic punch is what really makes this strain the perfect go-to for a chill night in.



Type: Indica

Lineage: GAK X GAK

Top Terpenes: Myrcene, A- Pinene

Taste: Floral, Sour

Aroma: Gas, Chemical, Pineapple

Effects: Chill, Buzz, Happy

