Our 1g Cured Resin Carts feature material extracted directly from the plant and processed minimally. This offers full THC in combination with full, natural terps and taste true to the strain. Carts come in a kraft and plastic blister pack.



---------------



Made entirely from zirconia ceramic, these 1G 510 cartridges feature an all glass reservoir built around a honeycomb ceramic coil, which delivers a safe and consistent vaping experience. As always, all of our product is made from premium, in house material that is 100% pesticide free and feature no additives.



---------------



This beautiful, trichome-studded bud came to us from the legendary Seattle Chronic Seeds. The epitome of love at first sight, this flower features an enticing frostiness and thick structure and density. Upon smoking, the sour berry flavor swoops in followed by an almost woody vanilla note. We guarantee that the smoothness of that first hit will make it difficult to not go in for a second...or third.



This strain is the definition of a truly balanced hybrid. At first hit, one can mentally feel that wonderful creative buzz of the sativa heavy One Z side; this is quickly followed by a full body sedation from the indica loaded Zkittlez. Together the two create a blissful enjoyment that is the perfect accompaniment to any activity.



Type: Sativa Leaning Hybrid

Lineage: Zkittlez X (The One X Z Cubed)

Top Terpenes: Limonene, Myrcene

Taste: Floral, Berry, Sweet, Candy

Aroma: Grapefruit, Sweet, Funk

Effects: Euphoric, Relaxing, Blissful

