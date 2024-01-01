About this product
Our 1g Live Resin Disposables feature premium flower that has been harvested and immediately chilled. It is then processed using hydrocarbon extraction in small batches. Disposables come in a kraft and plastic blister pack.
---------------
Disposables features:
- Ergonomic mouthpieces
- 280mah batteries
- Type-c charger ports (for faster charging)
- Dual airflow (to deliver larger hits and prevent clogging.)
---------------
This beautiful, trichome-studded bud came to us from the legendary Seattle Chronic Seeds. The epitome of love at first sight, this flower features an enticing frostiness and thick structure and density. Upon smoking, the sour berry flavor swoops in followed by an almost woody vanilla note. We guarantee that the smoothness of that first hit will make it difficult to not go in for a second...or third.
This strain is the definition of a truly balanced hybrid. At first hit, one can mentally feel that wonderful creative buzz of the sativa heavy One Z side; this is quickly followed by a full body sedation from the indica loaded Zkittlez. Together the two create a blissful enjoyment that is the perfect accompaniment to any activity.
Type: Sativa Leaning Hybrid
Lineage: Zkittlez X (The One X Z Cubed)
Top Terpenes: Limonene, Myrcene
Taste: Floral, Berry, Sweet, Candy
Aroma: Grapefruit, Sweet, Funk
Effects: Euphoric, Relaxing, Blissful
---------------
About this brand
Plaid Jacket
We are a craft cannabis company devoted to providing Washington state with the best leisure experience possible. Built by cannabis-loving, highly enthusiastic owners, every angle of our brand has been meticulously crafted to ensure blissful fulfillment. We believe that we can produce the highest quality and most consistent cannabis by implementing a delicate balance of technology and nature. Our team consists of some of the industries brightest minds in engineering and bioscience as well as highly experienced cannabis growers. This diverse blend of expertise gives us the best of both worlds, as we view cultivation as both a science and an art.
License(s)
- WA, US: 430370
