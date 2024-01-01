Our 1g Melted Diamonds + HTE (High Terpene Extract) carts utilize a centrifuge that separates the THC diamonds from terpenes. The terps are then reintroduced to the diamonds at a smaller ratio. The outcome is a product with higher potency and THC percentages. Disposables come in a kraft and plastic blister pack.



---------------



Disposables features:

- Ergonomic mouthpieces

- 280mah batteries

- Type-c charger ports (for faster charging)

- Dual airflow (to deliver larger hits and prevent clogging.)



---------------



This beautiful, trichome-studded bud came to us from the legendary Seattle Chronic Seeds. The epitome of love at first sight, this flower features an enticing frostiness and thick structure and density. Upon smoking, the sour berry flavor swoops in followed by an almost woody vanilla note. We guarantee that the smoothness of that first hit will make it difficult to not go in for a second...or third.



This strain is the definition of a truly balanced hybrid. At first hit, one can mentally feel that wonderful creative buzz of the sativa heavy One Z side; this is quickly followed by a full body sedation from the indica loaded Zkittlez. Together the two create a blissful enjoyment that is the perfect accompaniment to any activity.



Type: Sativa Leaning Hybrid

Lineage: Zkittlez X (The One X Z Cubed)

Top Terpenes: Limonene, Myrcene

Taste: Floral, Berry, Sweet, Candy

Aroma: Grapefruit, Sweet, Funk

Effects: Euphoric, Relaxing, Blissful

Show more