About this product
Our 1g Melted Diamonds + HTE (High Terpene Extract) carts utilize a centrifuge that separates the THC diamonds from terpenes. The terps are then reintroduced to the diamonds at a smaller ratio. The outcome is a product with higher potency and THC percentages. Carts come in a kraft and plastic blister pack.
---------------
Made entirely from zirconia ceramic, these 1g 510 cartridges feature an all glass reservoir built around a honeycomb ceramic coil, which delivers a safe and consistent vaping experience. As always, all of our product is made from premium, in house material that is 100% pesticide free and feature no additives.
---------------
Bred by Tiki Madman, this indica leaning strain is a fresh, clean smoke that features a uniquely peppery mouthfeel. A cross between Sherbcake and Animal Mintz, gives this strain an aromatic, almost menthol-like taste with just a hint of sweetness.
The effects of this strain are much sleepier than its minty taste. With a healthy lean to the indica side, this couch-lock strain is perfect for a night in. Wonder for chronic pain relief, stress reduction or for sleep aid.
Type: Indica Leaning Hybrid
Lineage: Animal Mintz X Sherb Cake
Top Terpenes: Caryophyllene, Limonene
Taste: Menthol, Pepper, Capsacin
Aroma: Pepper, Earth, Mint
Effects: Pain Relieving, Uplifting
---------------
Made entirely from zirconia ceramic, these 1g 510 cartridges feature an all glass reservoir built around a honeycomb ceramic coil, which delivers a safe and consistent vaping experience. As always, all of our product is made from premium, in house material that is 100% pesticide free and feature no additives.
---------------
Bred by Tiki Madman, this indica leaning strain is a fresh, clean smoke that features a uniquely peppery mouthfeel. A cross between Sherbcake and Animal Mintz, gives this strain an aromatic, almost menthol-like taste with just a hint of sweetness.
The effects of this strain are much sleepier than its minty taste. With a healthy lean to the indica side, this couch-lock strain is perfect for a night in. Wonder for chronic pain relief, stress reduction or for sleep aid.
Type: Indica Leaning Hybrid
Lineage: Animal Mintz X Sherb Cake
Top Terpenes: Caryophyllene, Limonene
Taste: Menthol, Pepper, Capsacin
Aroma: Pepper, Earth, Mint
Effects: Pain Relieving, Uplifting
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Plaid Jacket
We are a craft cannabis company devoted to providing Washington state with the best leisure experience possible. Built by cannabis-loving, highly enthusiastic owners, every angle of our brand has been meticulously crafted to ensure blissful fulfillment. We believe that we can produce the highest quality and most consistent cannabis by implementing a delicate balance of technology and nature. Our team consists of some of the industries brightest minds in engineering and bioscience as well as highly experienced cannabis growers. This diverse blend of expertise gives us the best of both worlds, as we view cultivation as both a science and an art.
License(s)
- WA, US: 430370
Notice a problem?Report this item