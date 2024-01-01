Our 1g Melted Diamonds + HTE (High Terpene Extract) carts utilize a centrifuge that separates the THC diamonds from terpenes. The terps are then reintroduced to the diamonds at a smaller ratio. The outcome is a product with higher potency and THC percentages. Carts come in a kraft and plastic blister pack.



Made entirely from zirconia ceramic, these 1g 510 cartridges feature an all glass reservoir built around a honeycomb ceramic coil, which delivers a safe and consistent vaping experience. As always, all of our product is made from premium, in house material that is 100% pesticide free and feature no additives.



Bred by Tiki Madman, this indica leaning strain is a fresh, clean smoke that features a uniquely peppery mouthfeel. A cross between Sherbcake and Animal Mintz, gives this strain an aromatic, almost menthol-like taste with just a hint of sweetness.



The effects of this strain are much sleepier than its minty taste. With a healthy lean to the indica side, this couch-lock strain is perfect for a night in. Wonder for chronic pain relief, stress reduction or for sleep aid.



Type: Indica Leaning Hybrid

Lineage: Animal Mintz X Sherb Cake

Top Terpenes: Caryophyllene, Limonene

Taste: Menthol, Pepper, Capsacin

Aroma: Pepper, Earth, Mint

Effects: Pain Relieving, Uplifting

