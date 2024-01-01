Pablo's Revenge Triple Infused Blunt [1g]

by Plaid Jacket
HybridTHC 23%CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

1g of premium, cannabis flower triple infused with single source live rosin, ice water hash & kief. Comes in a plastic tube with a silicone stopper, nestled in a kraft tube.

---------------

Bred by Tiki Madman, this indica leaning strain is a fresh, clean smoke that features a uniquely peppery mouthfeel. A cross between Sherbcake and Animal Mintz, gives this strain an aromatic, almost menthol-like taste with just a hint of sweetness.

The effects of this strain are much sleepier than its minty taste. With a healthy lean to the indica side, this couch-lock strain is perfect for a night in. Wonder for chronic pain relief, stress reduction or for sleep aid.

Type: Indica Leaning Hybrid
Lineage: Animal Mintz X Sherb Cake
Top Terpenes: Caryophyllene, Limonene
Taste: Menthol, Pepper, Capsacin
Aroma: Pepper, Earth, Mint
Effects: Pain Relieving, Uplifting

About this strain

Pablos Revenge is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Animal Mints and Sherb Cake. This strain is 60% indica and 40% sativa. Pablos Revenge is a potent and exotic strain that has a sweet, peppery, and gassy flavor and aroma. Pablos Revenge is 23% THC, making this strain a strong choice for experienced cannabis consumers who can handle a potent high. Leafly customers tell us Pablos Revenge effects include feeling sleepy, relaxed, and hungry. Medical marijuana patients often choose Pablos Revenge when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and pain. Bred by Tiki Madman, Pablos Revenge features flavors like diesel, berry, and mint. The dominant terpene of this strain is unknown. The average price of Pablos Revenge typically ranges from $40-$60 per eighth. Pablos Revenge has a heavy and sedating high that can stimulate your appetite and soothe your body. This strain is best enjoyed at night or when you need a deep relaxation. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Pablos Revenge, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.


Something not right? Suggest an edit

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Plaid Jacket
Plaid Jacket
Shop products
We are a craft cannabis company devoted to providing Washington state with the best leisure experience possible. Built by cannabis-loving, highly enthusiastic owners, every angle of our brand has been meticulously crafted to ensure blissful fulfillment. We believe that we can produce the highest quality and most consistent cannabis by implementing a delicate balance of technology and nature. Our team consists of some of the industries brightest minds in engineering and bioscience as well as highly experienced cannabis growers. This diverse blend of expertise gives us the best of both worlds, as we view cultivation as both a science and an art.

License(s)

  • WA, US: 430370
Notice a problem?Report this item