Our 1g Cured Resin Carts feature material extracted directly from the plant and processed minimally. This offers full THC in combination with full, natural terps and taste true to the strain. Carts come in a kraft and plastic blister pack.



Made entirely from zirconia ceramic, these 1G 510 cartridges feature an all glass reservoir built around a honeycomb ceramic coil, which delivers a safe and consistent vaping experience. As always, all of our product is made from premium, in house material that is 100% pesticide free and feature no additives.



This frosty strain is a cross between Kush4BReakfast's wonderfully soothing Smarties and Tiki Madman's energizing Devil Driver. It is love at first sniff with this sticky, deliciously sweet bud that packs an appetizing candy taste to match. After one inhale, a berry zest lingers, along with an amusing, chalky mouthfeel that really tastes like Smarties.



The behind the eyes buzz sets in quickly and grants a euphoric passage to a full body tingle. The effects stick around for a surprisingly pleasant amount of time in a steady hum, without being overpowering. Perfect Pair is everything you need for a daytime pick me up, making it the ideal summer strain.



Type: Sativa

Lineage: Smarties X Devil Driver

Top Terpenes: Caryophyllene, Limonene

Taste: Fruity, Chalky, Berry

Aroma: Sweet, Chocolate, Candy

Effects: Energizing, Euphoric, Cerebral

