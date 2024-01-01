Our 1g Live Resin Disposables feature premium flower that has been harvested and immediately chilled. It is then processed using hydrocarbon extraction in small batches. Disposables come in a kraft and plastic blister pack.



---------------



Disposables features:

- Ergonomic mouthpieces

- 280mah batteries

- Type-c charger ports (for faster charging)

- Dual airflow (to deliver larger hits and prevent clogging.)



---------------



This frosty strain is a cross between Kush4BReakfast's wonderfully soothing Smarties and Tiki Madman's energizing Devil Driver. It is love at first sniff with this sticky, deliciously sweet bud that packs an appetizing candy taste to match. After one inhale, a berry zest lingers, along with an amusing, chalky mouthfeel that really tastes like Smarties.



The behind the eyes buzz sets in quickly and grants a euphoric passage to a full body tingle. The effects stick around for a surprisingly pleasant amount of time in a steady hum, without being overpowering. Perfect Pair is everything you need for a daytime pick me up, making it the ideal summer strain.



Type: Sativa

Lineage: Smarties X Devil Driver

Top Terpenes: Caryophyllene, Limonene

Taste: Fruity, Chalky, Berry

Aroma: Sweet, Chocolate, Candy

Effects: Energizing, Euphoric, Cerebral

Show more