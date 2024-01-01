About this product
Our 1g Melted Diamonds + HTE (High Terpene Extract) carts utilize a centrifuge that separates the THC diamonds from terpenes. The terps are then reintroduced to the diamonds at a smaller ratio. The outcome is a product with higher potency and THC percentages. Carts come in a kraft and plastic blister pack.
---------------
Made entirely from zirconia ceramic, these 1g 510 cartridges feature an all glass reservoir built around a honeycomb ceramic coil, which delivers a safe and consistent vaping experience. As always, all of our product is made from premium, in house material that is 100% pesticide free and feature no additives.
---------------
This frosty strain is a cross between Kush4BReakfast's wonderfully soothing Smarties and Tiki Madman's energizing Devil Driver. It is love at first sniff with this sticky, deliciously sweet bud that packs an appetizing candy taste to match. After one inhale, a berry zest lingers, along with an amusing, chalky mouthfeel that really tastes like Smarties.
The behind the eyes buzz sets in quickly and grants a euphoric passage to a full body tingle. The effects stick around for a surprisingly pleasant amount of time in a steady hum, without being overpowering. Perfect Pair is everything you need for a daytime pick me up, making it the ideal summer strain.
Type: Sativa
Lineage: Smarties X Devil Driver
Top Terpenes: Caryophyllene, Limonene
Taste: Fruity, Chalky, Berry
Aroma: Sweet, Chocolate, Candy
Effects: Energizing, Euphoric, Cerebral
---------------
Made entirely from zirconia ceramic, these 1g 510 cartridges feature an all glass reservoir built around a honeycomb ceramic coil, which delivers a safe and consistent vaping experience. As always, all of our product is made from premium, in house material that is 100% pesticide free and feature no additives.
---------------
This frosty strain is a cross between Kush4BReakfast's wonderfully soothing Smarties and Tiki Madman's energizing Devil Driver. It is love at first sniff with this sticky, deliciously sweet bud that packs an appetizing candy taste to match. After one inhale, a berry zest lingers, along with an amusing, chalky mouthfeel that really tastes like Smarties.
The behind the eyes buzz sets in quickly and grants a euphoric passage to a full body tingle. The effects stick around for a surprisingly pleasant amount of time in a steady hum, without being overpowering. Perfect Pair is everything you need for a daytime pick me up, making it the ideal summer strain.
Type: Sativa
Lineage: Smarties X Devil Driver
Top Terpenes: Caryophyllene, Limonene
Taste: Fruity, Chalky, Berry
Aroma: Sweet, Chocolate, Candy
Effects: Energizing, Euphoric, Cerebral
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Plaid Jacket
We are a craft cannabis company devoted to providing Washington state with the best leisure experience possible. Built by cannabis-loving, highly enthusiastic owners, every angle of our brand has been meticulously crafted to ensure blissful fulfillment. We believe that we can produce the highest quality and most consistent cannabis by implementing a delicate balance of technology and nature. Our team consists of some of the industries brightest minds in engineering and bioscience as well as highly experienced cannabis growers. This diverse blend of expertise gives us the best of both worlds, as we view cultivation as both a science and an art.
License(s)
- WA, US: 430370
Notice a problem?Report this item